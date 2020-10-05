ValuEngine Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACIU. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AC Immune by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

