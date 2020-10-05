ValuEngine Downgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

WMB stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 173.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,483,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 555.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737,274 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

