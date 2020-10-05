ValuEngine Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

