ValuEngine Downgrades Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wabtec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,524 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.