ValuEngine Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $78.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,603,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Trex by 585.6% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after buying an additional 403,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 323,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 320,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.