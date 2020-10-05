ValuEngine Downgrades TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

