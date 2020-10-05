ValuEngine Downgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

