ValuEngine Downgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

