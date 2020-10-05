ValuEngine Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RTLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $3,127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,239 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $37,764,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

