ValuEngine Downgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.85.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

