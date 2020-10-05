ValuEngine Downgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 11,376.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

