ValuEngine Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

