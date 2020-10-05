Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) vs. Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 25.93%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Pioneer Energy Services -34.94% -117.81% -19.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Pioneer Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million 0.00 -$63.90 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Pioneer Energy Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

