Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

