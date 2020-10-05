Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.