Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

UPWK opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

