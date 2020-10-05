Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

UPLD opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

