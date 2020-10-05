United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

X opened at $7.65 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United States Steel by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,911,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 459,383 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in United States Steel by 1,801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,246 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,433,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

