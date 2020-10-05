United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 7.2% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.87. 6,259,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,074,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

