United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 40.2%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price was up 40.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 6,551,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,685% from the average daily volume of 113,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.