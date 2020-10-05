United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.