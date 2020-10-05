United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.92.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
