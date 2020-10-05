United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.