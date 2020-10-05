Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 7.2%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.88. 809,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 486,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

