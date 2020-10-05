Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

