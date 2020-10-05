Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $365.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $275,991.89 and approximately $365.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

