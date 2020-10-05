UBS Group Lowers Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

HLI stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,328 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,532,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 388,125 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

