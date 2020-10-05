Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

