Twilio’s (TWLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $290.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.46.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total transaction of $4,555,381.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,018 shares of company stock worth $38,746,621. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

