Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.27.

Shares of TWLO opened at $290.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

