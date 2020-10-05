Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.46. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

