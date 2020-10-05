Truist Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $135.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PEP opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

