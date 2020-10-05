Truegame (TGAME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,126.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $133,419.89 and approximately $6,126.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.15 or 0.05159080 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

