Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSC. B. Riley cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.97. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,253 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 112,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

