Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 1,903,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,141,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

