Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE:TRV opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $145.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

