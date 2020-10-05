Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 15.9% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) traded up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.07. 1,224,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,066,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 123.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

