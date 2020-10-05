Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 15.9% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) traded up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.07. 1,224,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,066,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 16.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 368,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.