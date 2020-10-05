Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,238. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.
In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Trane Company Profile
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
