Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,238. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

