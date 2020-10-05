TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 9.5%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 678,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 835,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 909,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,498. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

