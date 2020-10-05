TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.