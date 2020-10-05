Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.42

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$80.42 and last traded at C$80.14, with a volume of 130637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.99.

TIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.6800003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 7,400 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,102,425. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,470,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 59,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,661 in the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

