Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.64. 320,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,012,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

TLSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $233.76 million, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

