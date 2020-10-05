Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Titan International stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 463,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 308,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

