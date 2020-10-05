Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 12%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 10,017,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,361,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $686.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $865,661.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,185.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,517,942 shares of company stock worth $8,780,585. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

