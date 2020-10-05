Thore Cash Trading Down 31.4% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $15,934.79 and approximately $90,591.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00428602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

