The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 151,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,525 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $123.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

