The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $30.17 million and $18.52 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00051867 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,194,122 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

