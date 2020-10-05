the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 4,398,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,245,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on the Rubicon Project in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised the Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

