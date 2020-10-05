the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 10.4% Higher

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.31. 4,398,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,245,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded the Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on the Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get the Rubicon Project alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. On average, research analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other the Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,195.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for the Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for the Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.