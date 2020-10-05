The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in September

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.